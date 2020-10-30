Vikings hurting at CB vs. Packers, who rule out RB Jones

The Minnesota Vikings could be without three of their top four cornerbacks on Sunday at Green Bay, not a good prospect against Aaron Rodgers. Holton Hill and Mike Hughes have been ruled out with injuries. Cameron Dantzler is on the COVID-19 reserve list and would need to clear testing protocols in time to face the Packers, who are second in the NFL in scoring with an average of 32.8 points per game. The Packers won’t have their leading rusher, Aaron Jones.