Why an abortion law ruling trigged mass protests in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is a largely conservative country compared to most of Europe, a place where churches fill up on Sundays and where Roman Catholicism and national identity are deeply interwoven. So why has a court ruling tightening the abortion law sparked more than a week of protests across the central European nation of 38 million people? Hundreds of thousands have been pouring into the streets for days, defying the risk of contagion amid a spike in new COVID-19 infections that reached nearly 22,000 on Friday. With a mass march on Warsaw scheduled for Friday evening, here is a look at some of the key issues.