With salsa, caravans, Cubans make last push to reelect Trump

MIAMI (AP) — A Cuban salsa song is all the rage in Miami, where Cuban Americans form a powerful Republican voting bloc. You can hear it played by caravans of flag-waving GOP voters, offering a stark counterpoint to pandemic gloom. The lyric by the band “Los 3 de la Habana” says “Oh my God, I will vote for Donald Trump.” Democrats were hoping to capture changing attitudes among younger Cuban Americans, but polls show the ethnic group voting solidly Republican as Election Day approaches. On social media, they repeatedly accuse Democrats of being anti-capitalist. Democratic ads accusing Trump of acting like a dictator seem to be having less impact.