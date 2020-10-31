Chilly Sunday; Warmer weather ahead next week

After a mild and boo-tiful Halloween, chilly conditions set in for the overnight and Sunday before well above normal temperatures set in for much of next week. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be very blustery out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph at times.

A passing cold front Saturday night will keep afternoon temperatures on Sunday in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will remain strong out of the west at 10-20 mph. A few clouds are expected during the morning with widespread sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures trend warmer on Monday with highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Abundant sunshine continues into the mid and late week with temperatures climbing into the low 60s. The average high temperature in Rochester this time of year is around 51 degrees, so conditions next week will be roughly 10 degrees above normal.