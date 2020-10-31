Hundreds of Rochester residents opt for Trunk or Treating this Halloween

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The spooky holiday finally arrived on Saturday, although this year, it looked a lot different than years past. Many families chose not to trick or treat this Halloween, but hundreds of Rochester residents did participate in "trunk or treating."

At one event organized by 125 Live, families walked through a parking lot full of parked cars as volunteers handed out candy. Down the street, at the Evangel United Methodist Church, participants were required to remain in their cars while trunk or treating as a safety precaution.

"In the Christian community, we want to make sure we're being helpful to everybody, including the most susceptible people," said Church Youth Director Russ Bruhnke. "We want to make sure that we're not hurting them."

Participants echoed this desire to engage in Halloween activities while staying safe.

"We do have some at-risk members of our family, so we know how important it is to reduce the risk of transmission," said one trunk-or-treater, Lydia Bell. "But we do want to celebrate the holidays still."

At the church, volunteers crafted a "candy chute" to deliver bags of candy to families at a safe 6-foot distance.

"That's all part of trying to keep everybody safe but still have a great time doing it," said Bruhnke. "This is a way for people to get out and just enjoy themselves--forget about life for a while. We just wanted to spread a little bit of joy."