Obama criticizes Trump in scathing, personal terms

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is hitting President Donald Trump right where he thinks it’ll hurt most: His ego. Campaigning in Flint, Michigan, for Joe Biden, Obama painted Trump as insecure and self-absorbed, describing him as a failed president who cares more about himself than the country. Obama said the president is “jealous of COVID’s media coverage” and mocked what he called Trump’s “obsession with crowd size.” Obama also dinged Trump on his masculinity. The personal attacks have been a centerpiece of Obama’s speeches since he began campaigning for Trump earlier in October.