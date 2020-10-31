Officials dispel voting rumors in Norton Twp, Altura

NORTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) -- Norton Township officials say rumors about voting being closed there due to a shortage of election judges are "100% not true."

Officials say in-person voting in the township and City of Altura will commence as normal on Nov. 3.

Full statement:

"Norton Township and the City of Altura will be open on November 3, 2020 from 7 am to 8 pm. There will be in person voting and curbside options available for all qualified voters of the Township and City. Social distancing and masks required."

