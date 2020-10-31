Pandemic reinvents holiday hiring for retailers

NEW YORK (AP) — The push to hire temporary workers has begun in earnest this holiday season, in some cases weeks earlier than last year. But the pandemic has reshaped the kinds of jobs retailers are recruiting for. As more shoppers have shifted to online shopping, stores are searching for new roles like those who man the curbside pickup area or concierges who make sure shoppers are abiding by social distancing rules. And despite the millions of people out of work, some retailers are reporting challenges in finding workers, particularly for warehouse jobs that tend to be in rural areas.