Sean Connery, a lion of cinema whose roar went beyond Bond

To glimpse Sean Connery’s magnetism, you might turn to a photograph of him in a tailored suit, leaning against an Aston Martin. You’d probably get more of his menacing charisma by pulling up the “Chicago way” scene from “The Untouchables.” It might be enough simply to say: The king is dead. As a lion of movies for half a century, Connery’s talent was manifest. He was famously cast as James Bond without a screen test. And from then on, in even the lesser films, Connery was never out of place on screen. His presence was absolute. Connery died Saturday at age 90.