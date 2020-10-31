Wind Advisory from SAT 11:51 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds around 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Along and north of Highway 20 to the Minnesota border.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&