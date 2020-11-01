AP Explains: Why France sparks such anger in Muslim world

PARIS (AP) — Many countries champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet, especially nations in the democratic West. But France is being singled out for protests and calls for boycotts across the Muslim world, It is also often the target of deadly violence from the extremist margins. France’s brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith all play a role in arousing negative attention. The European country is now stepping up security and mourning three people who killed during during a knife attack in a church, the latest of many deadly attacks attributed to Islamic extremists in recent years.