Big temperature warm up this week

During the month of October, Rochester has several snowfall and temperature records either tied or broken. On October 20th, 2.1" of snow fell, breaking the previous record of 0.5" set back in 1982. The 22nd tied the record cold high temperature for the day with 34 degrees, which was previously set back in 1913. On the 24th, a new record cold high temperatures was set at 31 degrees, beating out the previous record of 32 degrees set back in 1981. A new daily snowfall record of 2.1" was set on October 25th, breaking the old record of 0.4" in 1981. October 27th set two new record for the city of Rochester, a record cold high temperature of 30 degrees, beating out the old record of 33 degrees set in 1967. And the second record was for the daily low temperature of 11 degrees, breaking the old record of 13 degrees in 1936.

A chilly start to the month of November with quickly be pushed aside for well above normal temperatures in the 60s this upcoming week. Tonight, overnight lows will be chilly in the mid 20s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

A quiet weather pattern sets up across the Upper Midwest this week with widespread sunshine. Monday will see afternoon highs in the low 50s with breezy west winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will feel more fall like as they climb back into the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s are expected across the area on Thursday and Friday with mainly sunny skies. A few clouds are possible on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Sunday looks to be our last warm day with highs in the low 60s before a strong cold front is expected to push through the region. Models are hinting at a big drop in temperatures and much cooler weather returning to the region next week.