FUTURE OF DISTRICT 27: Democratic incumbents hope to stay in office

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Tuesday, two long-time politicians in Austin face challenges from opponents for Minnesota Congressional District 27.

Minnesota Senator Dan Sparks and Rep. Jeanne Poppe face off against Gene Dornink and Patricia Mueller, who have been campaigning across the district.

Jeanne Poppe has been representing the district for the last 16 years. She is running against challenger and fellow Austin resident Patricia Mueller.

Poppe believes she has done a good job representing Mower County. She tells us she always tries to work to get infrastructure projects for the district included in bonding bills. She says this year's bonding bill's success was the inclusion of funding for the renovation of the Austin wastewater treatment facility.

Poppe says her years of experience have helped her understand not just the Minnesota House but also her district.

Dan Sparks also believes his experience and time in office are reasons why voters should keep him in Saint Paul.

Sparks says he is a strong, independent voice for the district, championing his work to help get funding for rural broadband, flood mitigation in Albert Lea, upgrades to Austin's wastewater treatment facility and renovations at Riverland Community College.

He hopes to represent farmers and small businesses by removing regulations and taxes that hurt profit. If elected again, Sparks also plans to support legislation to make prescription drugs more affordable for southern Minnesotans.