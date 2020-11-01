Minnesota reports 107 COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Sunday's update that 107 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, an increase from 65 on Friday.

A total of 145,465 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 14,660 healthcare workers.

Health officials also reported in Sunday's update that 18 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Thirteen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 10,334 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,706 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.