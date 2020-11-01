New Orleans mayor: Some polling places face power outages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The mayor of New Orleans says it’s unclear whether electrical service that was knocked out during Hurricane Zeta will be restored to all polling places by Election Day. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday that up to 11 precincts could still be without power Tuesday. The Democratic mayor said that Louisiana’s Republican secretary of state, Kyle Ardoin is “refusing to provide support for generators” for those precincts. Ardoin says polling places will receive generators. But a statement from his office did not specify whether that is a state or local responsibility. Ardoin says the Cantrell is trying to score ”cheap political points.”