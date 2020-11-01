New Zealand’s new deputy leader first gay man to hold role

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s new Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will be the country’s first openly gay man to hold the role and is among a team of top lawmakers remarkable for its diversity. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her new Cabinet lineup after her liberal Labour Party won reelection in a landslide victory last month. Ardern has assigned a number of indigenous Maori lawmakers to top positions, including Nanaia Mahuta, who will take on the role of foreign minister, and Kelvin Davis, who will be minister for children. Ardern said she is proud of her Cabinet’s diversity, although that was not her first consideration when assigning positions.