Trump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggested the FBI should stop investigating an incident in which his supporters were seen surrounding a Biden campaign bus in Texas, leading Democrats to cancel planned events there. The president’s tweet on Sunday came hours after the FBI confirmed that it was “aware of the incident and investigating.” Trump retweeted a screenshot of the FBI statement, adding, “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong.” He suggested the agents should instead be investigating protest-related violence in cities run by Democratic mayors. Videos posted online on Friday showed a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — riding alongside the Biden campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin.