Wind Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Floyd County
…WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&