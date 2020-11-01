 Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

1:24 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Howard

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Howard County

…WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

