Wind Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

