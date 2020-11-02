AP PHOTOS: German circus on hold as partial lockdown starts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The curtain is coming down, for now, at the Circus Delmonde. As Germany embarks Monday on a four-week partial lockdown, the family-run circus joins theaters, cinemas, sports facilities, restaurants and bars across the country in shutting down and hoping for the best. Authorities decided last week to impose the restrictions, worried that a rapid rise in coronavirus infections could overwhelm the health system if left unchecked. The circus — one of around 300 similar small circuses in Germany — typically travels around the country, moving to a new location every two weeks with its big red-and-yellow tent.