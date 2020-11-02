Athlete of the Week – Jarod White, Pine Island Football

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) - There's a new running back Southeastern Minnesota football fans need to know: Pine Island's Jarod White.

The Panther junior is having an incredible start to the season. Through the first four games this year, White is averaging more than 8 yards per carry and has scored 7 touchdowns.

"I feel like I'm doing [well]," said White. "Our O-Line is doing amazing. Everybody is blocking, even the wide receivers and the line. Everybody is doing what they need to do, blocking the people they need to, for me to have a good game."

It's a formula that has worked for Pine Island through two-thirds of the season. The Panthers are 3-1, with their only loss coming to the second-ranked team in the state.

"I just want to do the best that I can for my team and try to make the team as best as I can, and push myself to push the team," said White.

White's signature ability is to steadily beat the defense until he breaks off a big play. His head coach says White's athleticism is a game-changer.

"Sometimes there's things you just can't teach as far as being an explosive athlete," said Pine Island Head Coach John Stapleton. "You either have it or you don't, and Jarod has that. He's an explosive kid where if he does get into the open, he has the potential to score a touchdown anytime that we get the ball in his hands."

White has scored four touchdowns in the last two weeks. His production and hard work have been critical to the Panthers success this season.

"He's humble. He understands that he has to continue to work to get better, and I think that he does that," Stapleton said. "He's dedicated to improvement, he's dedicated to working in the weight room, he's dedicated to speed improvement and things like that. He's an explosive player. that doesn't happen overnight, it's not something that happens when you show up in August; it's a continuing process and I think Jarod has embraced that."

Jarod White of the Pine Island Panthers is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.