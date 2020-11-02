Awesome weather this week!

After having record-breaking snowfall and cold temperatures in October, the beginning of November will be a little different! Warm weather is on the way this week and you could call it "Second Summer". High temperatures through the weekend will be in the middle and upper 60s with some areas reaching the lower 70s for highs this week. Dry conditions will dominate the forecast with sunny skies expected through Saturday. Get out and enjoy the warm weather this week!

Record high temperatures for this week range from 71-75° Tuesday through Saturday. We'll get close to record-breaking type of temperatures, but right now it looks like we'll fall short of breaking high-temperature records. Wet weather could return by late Sunday and into Monday with the potential for a wintry mix on Monday.

RECAPPING RECORD-BREAKING OCTOBER WEATHER:

October was filled with all the wrong types of records we want to see in Fall! Rochester set TWO daily snowfall records on the 20th and 25th. Not only did the area deal with snowfall but also cold temperatures. The high temperature at the Rochester International Airport stayed below 40° for a record of 10 consecutive days. Rochester set 3 cold high-temperature records and 1 record cold temperature on October 27. I think we're all ready for some warmer temperatures in November!

Nick