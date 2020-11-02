Chef Marcus Samuelsson celebrates the variety of Black food

NEW YORK (AP) — If anyone asks chef Marcus Samuelsson what African food taste like, he has a ready answer: Have you ever had barbeque? Rice? Collard greens? Okra? Coffee? All of them come from Africa. “Everyone has had African American dishes, whether they know it or not,” he says. Samuelsson is hoping to educate Americans and champion Black chefs in “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food.” The book has 150 recipes from two dozen top Black chefs and includes profiles of each. The recipes celebrate the legacy of Africa, the influence of migration and integration, and where cutting-edge Black chefs are going next.