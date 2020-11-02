EARLY VOTING: Olmsted County early voting exceeds expectations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Monday was a beautiful day for Med City residents to exercise their rights.

"It feels good," Rochester resident Ahmad Osman said walking out of the elections office on Campus Drive SE. "That's democracy in action."

"The ability to vote is one of the most precious things in the United States there is," Richard Vile said, while waiting for his 22-year-old daughter inside.

This year's election is knocking voter turnout records out of the park.

"I think everybody is just really excited," Olmsted County Election Manager Katie Smith said. "Obviously we have a higher turn out when it comes to the presidential election cycle."

Smith predicts 50 percent of Olmsted County residents are taking the opportunity to submit an absentee ballot this year. No matter what method they use, Smith wants voters to feel at ease when voting.

"Adjustments this year have come from all sides, from our voters to our election judges to our county staff," she said. "And everyone has adapted to this influx of being more familiar to the absentee, adjusting to we are better prepared for COVID issues, its really amazing. We don't want it to be intimidating for anybody. The end result is the same. You're going to fill out the bubbles for your choices. While the process is a little different, the end process is normal."

Lines stretched down hallways at both the elections office and the "pop-up poll" at the government center Monday.

"I didn't care if the lines were long or not," Lisa Donaldson said. "I just wanted to make sure my vote is counted."

While the state of the world, from the virus, to the political atmosphere, can be stress inducing, some feel voting is their way of taking control of the situation.

"Gotta use my privilege to vote and voice my opinion," first time voter Caleb Fremling said.

"I wanted to make sure my voice was heard and counted," Megan Keuten said. "But all we can do is wait for the results and go from there."

You can find your polling location for Nov. 3, here.