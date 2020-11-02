French schools reopen in mourning after beheading of teacher

PARIS (AP) — French schools have reopened for the first time since the beheading of a teacher who opened a class debate on free speech by showing students caricatures of the prophet of Islam. Monday was marked as one of national homage for the teacher, Samuel Paty. Paty was killed Oct. 16 outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee. The cartoons published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015. Since their re-publication in September at the start of the Paris trial over the killings, France has endured three attacks blamed on Muslim extremists.