Indonesian Muslims protest French’s defend over cartoon

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of Indonesian Muslims have marched to the heavily guarded France Embassy in Indonesia’s capital to protest the French president’s defense of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad as protected speech. The protesters chanted “God is Great” and “Boycott French products” as they marched and some stomped on pictures of Macron’s face near the blocked street. The protests followed terrorist attacks in Paris and Nice and comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that were deemed offensive toward Islam and Muslims.