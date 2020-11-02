Minnesota reports 2,954 more COVID-19 cases, 62 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Monday's update that another 2,954 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Sixty-two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. This comes after MDH reported an increase of 107 cases in Olmsted County in its update on Sunday. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 153,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 14,846 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 686 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 132,125 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 37,429 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,905,229. MDH said about 1,892,223 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Monday's update that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Five of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,484 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 1,734 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 10,437 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,729 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

