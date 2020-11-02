Moldova’s presidential election heads toward runoff

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s presidential election is heading to a runoff after no candidate earned a majority in a first round of weekend voting which, however, gave a narrow lead to a pro-Western candidate. The pro-Western former prime minister, Maia Sandu, will face the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, in the second round of voting on November 15, the country’s central election commission announced Monday. With more than 99% of the votes counted from Sunday’s first round, which narrowed the field from eight to two candidates, Sandu had nearly 36% compared to nearly 33% for Dodon. Dodon and Sandu have been rivals since the incumbent narrowly defeated Sandu in the 2016 presidential race.