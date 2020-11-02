Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-7, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14
Champlin Park def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 23-15, 25-15
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Two Harbors, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8
Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Henning def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-11, 25-21, 25-11
Lake City def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15
Mayer-Lutheran def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-11, 28-26, 25-22
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Wabasso, 30-28, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22
Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 15-25, 25-6, 25-20, 25-14
Montevideo def. Benson, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Moorhead def. Alexandria, 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Sauk Centre
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Wrenshall, 26-24, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16
Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13
Osakis def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Owatonna def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Park Christian def. NCEUH, 25-13, 25-18, 25-13
Providence Academy def. Minnehaha Academy
Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Roseau def. Warroad, 25-16, 25-7, 25-18
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-6, 25-13, 25-19
Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-19, 25-8, 25-16
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 15-13
St. Croix Lutheran def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22
St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 11-25, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
Waconia def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15
Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-18, 25-9, 25-20
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Hayfield, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
West Lutheran def. PACT Charter, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/