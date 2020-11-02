Open enrollment underway through MNSure

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Open enrollment is underway for Minnesota's largest health insurance marketplace.



From Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, Minnesotans can purchase private health care plans through MNSure.

According to the health care exchange, most Minnesotans will qualify for financial help to lower the cost of their insurance.

Open enrollment allows people to enroll, renew or change their private health insurance.

Plans will be in effect by the start of the new year.

For enrollment help, contact MNSure at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.