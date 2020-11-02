Over 70 ICC nations support court and oppose US sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 70 nations are voicing strong opposition to what they consider threats to the International Criminal Court and decrying sanctions on its top officials. Their joint statement Monday to the U.N. General Assembly didn’t name any country — but was clearly aimed at the Trump administration. The U.S. announced Sept. 2 that it was imposing sanctions on the tribunal’s chief prosecutor and a top aide over the court’s continuing investigation of war crimes allegations against Americans. The joint statement issued Monday says that “any attempt to undermine the independence of the court should not be tolerated.”