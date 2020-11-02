Robert Fisk, veteran foreign correspondent, dies at 74

BEIRUT (AP) — Veteran British journalist Robert Fisk, one of the best-known Middle East correspondents who spent his entire career reporting from the troubled region and won accolades for challenging mainstream narratives, has died after a short illness. He was 74. Fisk died on Sunday at a hospital in Dublin shortly after falling ill at his home in the Irish capital. The Independent, where he had worked since 1989, described him as the most celebrated journalist of his era. Fisk was often the first reporter at the scene of a story. He shunned e-mail, smart phones and social media till the end, and strongly believed in the power of street reporting.