St. Charles High School switching to distance learning, elementary school status unclear

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -- Another local school district is moving some of its students to distance learning.

According to a message posted on the district's Facebook page, St. Charles High School students will be moving out of the classroom starting Tuesday.

There are no classes Monday for the high school as staff prepare to transition.

The switch to distance learning is in effect for the next two weeks. The district plans to return to hybrid learning on Nov. 15. COVID-19 cases are rising at the high school, and the district is having challenges getting enough staff for in-person classes.

In addition, the elementary school will not have classes on Monday. On Sunday night, the district learned about positive COVID-19 cases within the elementary school and school age child care (SACC).

A decision on whether those groups will also transition to distance learning will be announced Tuesday.