Tanzania’s opposition says police blocking protest over vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Tanzanian opposition leader says police have arrested several opposition figures and sealed off areas where a peaceful demonstration was to begin Monday morning over last week’s election that they call too flawed to stand. The campaign manager with the ACT Wazalendo party tells The Associated Press “there is heavy deployment of security forces” in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, where the two main opposition parties planned to march to the national electoral commission. The chair of the CHADEMA opposition party was among those arrested overnight. Police had warned that stern measures would be taken against anyone who tried to protest.