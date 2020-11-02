What to know about submitting your ballot if you haven’t already

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- If you still have an absentee ballot, Minnesota officials say you should not drop it in the mail. It's been that way since an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision last week.

Because of the ruling last week, voters who have not submitted their absentee ballot are being asked to either drop off their ballot by 3 p.m. Tuesday or just vote in person.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday he wished the decision would have been clearer. He adds the best thing any voter who hasn't voted yet can do now is submit their ballot in-person.

"The 8th circuit decision as far as we can tell, I wish they had been more clear and more explicit, but as far as we can tell, only applies at this point to the presidential race," Simon said. "The court signaled though, without saying, that is it possible that those representing other interests in other races, particularly federal races could seek of the court, somewhere the opportunity to invalidate ballots."

Simon is under the impression those votes on ballots arriving after Nov. 3 will still count for local and state races.

"So if you combined absentee ballots and the mail only ballots, we are now at 2,055,519 in terms of requests," Simon said. "The number of those that are accepted is 1,716,575. That in case you are interested, amounts to 58 percent of the 2016 turn out."

Those were the most up to date numbers as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

If you are waiting till Tuesday to vote, Simon recommends double checking where your polling location is.

"So there are some in communities that have moved because they were before hand in some vulnerable spots, senior and assisted living facilities, nursing homes and the likes," Simon said. "So I urge everyone who has a doubt about where their polling place is to go to mnvotes.org, go to the poll finder feature, type in your address, and up will come the place that you should go to vote tomorrow, Election Day."

Minnesota is a same day registration state, so as long as you have a state ID or proof of residence you can vote Tuesday.

Also, if your birthday is Nov. 3 and you are just turning 18, you can vote Tuesday.

