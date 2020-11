(AP) -- Voters in Minnesota made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction.

That's according to AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate from The Associated Press.

The poll found the coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for voters, with 4 in 10 calling it the most important issue facing the nation.

By BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press