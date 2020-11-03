Attack in Vienna targeted nightlife; suspect had ISIS ties

VIENNA (AP) - Austrian authorities say at least one gunman, shooting apparently at random in a popular Vienna nightlife area hours before a coronavirus lockdown took effect, killed four people in an Islamic extremist attack.

They said Tuesday that the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, was a young Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen who had a previous terror conviction.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said two men and two women died from their injuries in the attack Monday evening.

He said a police officer who tried to get in the attacker's way was shot and wounded, and another 14 people were hurt.

Police have arrested several other people and searched 15 houses and apartments