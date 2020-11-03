Austria authorities say a third person has died in shooting

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s top security official says a third person has died following Vienna shooting. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammenr told reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker was also shot and killed by police Nehammer said that initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed had sympathized with the Islamic State group. Authorities are still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home Tuesday.