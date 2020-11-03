Dover-Eyota Public Schools moving students to distance learning

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A big change is coming to an area school district.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools is moving many students to distance learning for the next two months.

The school board approved the change for the middle school and the high school on Monday night.

They will both do distance learning starting Thursday through Dec. 22. Students have Tuesday and Wednesday off as staff prepare for the transition.

Fourth and fifth grades will also be out of the classroom through Nov. 24. Distance learning starts on Friday. The district plans to re-evaluate after Thanksgiving break.

Administrators plan to continue in-person learning for Pre-K through grade three as long as it is safe to do so.

Across the district, there are nine positive COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 students currently in quarantine.