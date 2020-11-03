Election Day: Coverage plan & what to know before heading to the polls

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's Election Day, and millions of people across the nation are preparing to cast their ballots.

From absentee voting to curbside voting, the methods of voting for many may differ from years past. It remains unclear when final results for many races will come in with the historic number of people who chose to vote early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's some of the coverage you can expect on Election Day.

In addition to national coverage of the presidential race, KTTC will be providing real-time coverage and results of local and state elections in Minnesota and Iowa.

We will also provide coverage from polling stations to report on turnout. Throughout the day, we will provide coverage of the Rochester City races, along with Senate and congressional races in Iowa and in Minnesota.

Click here for information from the Minnesota Secretary of State on how to find your polling place on election day. The City of Rochester said about one-third of polling locations have changed due to pandemic restrictions and changes to facility availability. Find the full list here.

Due to a federal court ruling last week, Minnesota voters who still have absentee ballots are being told not to mail them in anymore. You can either vote in person or drop your ballot off at your county elections office.

If you're an Iowa resident, click here for information on how to find your polling place on election day.

Stick with KTTC on air and online today for the live updates, and click here for ongoing coverage on our politics page.

KTTC will also have coverage on our election results page as totals begin to come in once the polls close.