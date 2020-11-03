Election officials: In-person voter turnout strong and steady so far in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Election Day in Rochester started out strong as voters started lining up before 7 a.m. Tuesday at Kellogg Middle School.

The parking lot at Folwell Elementary School was overflowing as people streamed in during the lunch hour to cast their votes.

Election judges at other polling locations in the city all said they had been seeing a steady stream of people ready to cast their ballot.

Despite some places being busy, people said things seem to be going smoothly so far.

Poll workers have been busy directing voters and keeping stations sanitized. Some voters said it feels good to perform their civic duty but they're glad this contentious election season is coming to an end.

"I'm ready for it to be over as well," voter Shannon Norwood said. "I am sick of getting the stuff in my mailbox, the phone calls and the text messages. I feel like people have made up their minds who they are going to vote for. I did initially sign up to try to the mail-in, but I never followed through with it. So I popped down here and was in and out in five minutes."

The polls are open until 8 p.m. If you're trying to go during a quieter time, election judges said they get very busy during lunch and after 5 p.m.