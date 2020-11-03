EXPLAINER: States to watch closely on election night

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each have a path to win the White House. The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground states Trump carried in 2016 and has put a handful of traditional Republican states, including Georgia and Arizona, in play. Trump can win by defending a wide swath of territory he won in 2016, but his hopes for re-election are heavily dependent on the swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania. Other states to watch include Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.