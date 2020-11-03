EXPLAINER: The unprecedented early voting, and what it means

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unprecedented 103.2 million people cast their ballots early in this year’s presidential election. The early birds represent 74.3 percent of the total turnout in the 2016 election. A tally by The Associated Press shows the early vote in several states, including hotly contested Texas and Arizona, exceeded the total vote of four years ago. In Kentucky, nearly 13 times as many voters cast their ballots early this year than in 2016.