FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan (AP) -- Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the lead up to Election Day urging them to "stay safe and stay home" - an ominous warning that election officials say could be an effort to scare voters.

The calls, which feature a computerized female voice, began over the summer and increased dramatically last month.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tweeted on Tuesday, "ALL VOTING ENDS at 8PM TONIGHT. You can vote if you're in line by 8pm. Do NOT arrive later. Voting is easy, secure and SAFE. Just wear a mask when you go! Don't let anyone steal your voice or your vote."

Voters in Flint, Michigan, meanwhile, received a separate robocall telling them, falsely, that they could vote on Wednesday.

A senior official at the Department of Homeland Security says the FBI is investigating robocalls that seek to interfere with someone's right to cast a ballot.