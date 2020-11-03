Future voting rights, marijuana laws at stake in states

Voters in dozens of states are deciding ballot issues that could affect their future voting rights and determine whether the trend toward legalizing marijuana continues to grow. A total of 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments are on Tuesday’s ballot. They include measures to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota. Among various measures affecting future election procedures are ones in Missouri and Virginia that will determine how to handle redistricting. Anti-abortion measures are being decided in Colorado and Louisiana. California voters will decide whether to repeal a ban on affirmative action programs.