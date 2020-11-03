Higher than normal voter turnout expected in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The only polling place in Stewartville saw a steady stream of voters as they made sure their vote is counted and their voices heard.

Election judges at the Stewartville Civic Center had been pretty busy throughout the day.

One judge told KTTC that at one point on Tuesday morning, the line to vote stretched outside onto the sidewalk.

There was a steady stream of people entering the polls throughout the day, one. One judge said they were averaging roughly 220 voters per hour and are expecting a higher than normal turnout for the city of Stewartville.

Whether this is your first time voting or you've voted every year since you turned 18, voters can all agree it's important to cast your ballot and have your voice heard.

"Every election's important," said Stewartville resident Bill Nelson. "No more than the last, but always feel it's important to get the voice to be heard."

"It's weird having your first election be such a big election. But I think it's really cool to be a part of that group that this is the first time voting and making your voice be heard," said Stewartville resident Gloria Nelson. "It's just a big deal. So it's really cool to be apart of it."

For the latest on election night results, stay with KTTC both on air and online.