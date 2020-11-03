Near-record high-temperatures continue this week

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon jumped into the middle and even the upper 70s behind strong southwesterly winds. As of this update, Rochester is just shy of tying the previous record of 75° at the Rochester International Airport. These types of temperatures will continue the rest of the week!

Just two weeks ago, SE Minnesota and NE Iowa were experiencing temperatures around 19-26° below average. High temperatures were staying in the upper 20s and 30s through a 10-day stretch. Now this week, the warm trend will continue with high temperatures around 20-23° above average through Sunday. Things will start to cool off on Monday with highs expected in the lower 50s and then we fall below average on Tuesday. Enjoy the warmth while it's here!

A massive pattern shift looks to impact the upper Midwest early next week. Strong northwesterly winds will dominate the forecast most of next week. Highs will drop into the upper 20s and 30s with the possibility of flurries on Tuesday.

Nick