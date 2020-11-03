Iowa polling places busy despite surge of absentee voting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Election officials were reporting plenty of in-person voting Tuesday even after receiving record numbers of early votes. Lines stretched down the block at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs, where voters were waiting up to two hours to cast ballots. Nearly a million people cast absentee ballots before Election Day, and it’s likely that more than half of the votes cast will have come before Tuesday. Early voting has been gaining in popularity for years, and the movement was turbocharged this year by concerns about voting at polling places at a time when coronavirus cases continue to increase.