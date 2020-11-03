Omar wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been reelected to a second term in a district that includes Minneapolis.

Polls have officially closed in Minnesota but officials and candidates from both parties are reminding supporters that anyone standing in line as of 8 p.m. can still vote.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says Election Day has been superb so far, and turnout looks strong.

Minnesotans are deciding whether to make President Donald Trump the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972 -- or whether to back former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

All the power to all the people. Let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/0m1XFL8nt4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020